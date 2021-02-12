Police investigating attempted armed robbery at Parkway Place Apartments in Columbus

By Alex Jones | February 12, 2021 at 8:52 AM EST - Updated February 12 at 9:25 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery happening at a Columbus apartment complex.

Columbus Police Department Chief of Staff Katina Williams confirms that am attempted armed robbery took place at Parkway Place Apartments on Farr Rd. overnight.

No fatalities were reported in connection to this incident. The extent of any injuries sustained is unclear.

Muscogee Deputy Coroner Charles Newton responded to the scene as a precautionary measure after two shootings earlier in the night ended in fatalities.

Thursday evening, a shooting on South Lumpkin Road left 37-year-old Derico Pritchett dead and multiple others injured. Police say they may have been filming a music video.

Another shooting inside The Suite Bar and Grill left 31-year-old Emory C. Stephens dead. He was pronounced dead at 2:43 a.m.

Police have not connected any of these incidents to one another.

