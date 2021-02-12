Police investigating attempted armed robbery at Parkway Place Apartments in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery happening at a Columbus apartment complex.
Columbus Police Department Chief of Staff Katina Williams confirms that am attempted armed robbery took place at Parkway Place Apartments on Farr Rd. overnight.
No fatalities were reported in connection to this incident. The extent of any injuries sustained is unclear.
Muscogee Deputy Coroner Charles Newton responded to the scene as a precautionary measure after two shootings earlier in the night ended in fatalities.
Police have not connected any of these incidents to one another.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.