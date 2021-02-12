Rain Around for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Showers move back into the region overnight while cloudy conditions persist putting our lows in the upper-40s tomorrow morning. As we kick off the weekend, we will see this more unsettled weather dominating the forecast as showers stick around for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-50s both days with rain coverage around the 40-60% range for coverage on both days. Showers stick around through President’s Day before we see a somewhat dry day on Tuesday. President’s Day will see highs in the mid-60s before we cool off a bit for the middle of the week getting back into the 50s. We are tracking a system for next Thursday though that will warm us up into the upper-60s and could bring rain with a few storms into the Chattahoochee Valley. After this system moves through we will cool off into the mid-50s while sunshine returns to the forecast.