Scammer calling Auburn residents claiming to be member of the police division

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police are warning citizens of a phone scam.
Officers have received reports of residents receiving calls from someone claiming to be a member of the Auburn Police Division.
Police say the callers often refers to the resident by name, tells them the call is being recorded, and tells the resident they’ve missing a court appearance or jury duty. The caller them states that the citizen needs to send money or a warrant will be issued for their arrest.
The Auburn Police Division is reminding the public that the department does not call individuals and request money under any circumstances.
Any Auburn resident who has fell victim to this scam with financial loss is asked to file a report by calling the Auburn Police Division’s non-emergency line at 334-501-3100.
