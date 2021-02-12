Smiths Station High students welcome WHINSEC trainees during school’s Be Kind Week

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s Be Kind Week at Smiths Station High School.
Some students did their part to welcome trainees from overseas to the United States.
For Thursday’s service project, the foreign language department at Smiths Station High teamed up with the Wester Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC) at Fort Benning. The WHINSEC trainees came from Central and South America.
Students made treat bags and wrote short letters in Spanish or French to deliver to each soldier.
“In these times with the pandemic, a lot of people are sad and depressed, and a little token of kindness can go a long way. So we’re promoting being kind to each other,” said Smiths Station High Spanish teacher, Zahily Vazquez.
Be Kind Week at Smiths Station ends Friday.
