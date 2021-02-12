Suspect arrested in south Alabama child sex abuse investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama man has been arrested and charged with child sex crimes, according to the Dale County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said it was notified of a complaint about the allegations Thursday and quickly began working to identify and locate a suspect, which ultimately resulted in the arrest of Joseph Edward Cross.
The sheriff’s office said following a preliminary investigation, Cross was charged with two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of sexual abuse of child less than 12.
Investigators said the alleged abuse happened over the course of “several years” added “we anticipate additional charges to be filed in the future.”
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.