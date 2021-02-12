Tuskegee WWII veteran, 102, gets COVID-19 vaccine

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A World War II veteran from Tuskegee received his final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.
Johnnie Harrison is 102 years old. His family says it has been hard on him staying away from loved ones, but now that he’s has his shots he is hoping to see some of them soon.
“He’s such an important commodity for our family, you know. He’s a walking history book, and he’s so valuable to us and so loved. So we wanted to make him safe so he can see his family again,” said Aubrey Harrison.
“Anything I can do now at 102 is important to me. I’d do anything that anybody want me to do. If they think I can do it, I’d try to do it. And I’d try to do it the best I can,” Johnnie Harrison said.
Johnnie Harrison’s uncle was a part of the of the Tuskegee syphilis study. He said there was no way that was going to stop him from getting vaccinated.
