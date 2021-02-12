Vikings win first region title in program history

By Dave Platta | February 11, 2021 at 11:51 PM EST - Updated February 11 at 11:51 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Pacelli Vikings opened with a 17-2 run and never looked back, to defeat the Brookstone Cougars 78-35 on Thursday night at Land Gymnasium to claim the program’s first-ever region championship.

Travis Harper led all scorers with 15 points for the Vikings, while Pierre Summers added 13, and Ian Mathews and T.J. Smith each added 11.

Dylan Thornton led the Cougars with 13 points.

GHSA Region 4-1A Private will not have a tournament, so the Vikings clinch the top seed going into the state playoffs.

Thursday night scores:

GHSA 2-5A Tournament

At Whitewater HS

Boys semifinals

Harris County 57, Griffin 32

Whitewater 45, Northside 36

Girls semifinals

McIntosh 45, Harris County 32

Griffin 73, Northside 36

AHSAA 3A-Area 7 girls finals

Beulah 48, Reeltown 32

