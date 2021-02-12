Vikings win first region title in program history

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Pacelli Vikings opened with a 17-2 run and never looked back, to defeat the Brookstone Cougars 78-35 on Thursday night at Land Gymnasium to claim the program’s first-ever region championship.
Travis Harper led all scorers with 15 points for the Vikings, while Pierre Summers added 13, and Ian Mathews and T.J. Smith each added 11.
Dylan Thornton led the Cougars with 13 points.
GHSA Region 4-1A Private will not have a tournament, so the Vikings clinch the top seed going into the state playoffs.
Thursday night scores:
GHSA 2-5A Tournament
At Whitewater HS
Boys semifinals
Harris County 57, Griffin 32
Whitewater 45, Northside 36
Girls semifinals
McIntosh 45, Harris County 32
Griffin 73, Northside 36
AHSAA 3A-Area 7 girls finals
Beulah 48, Reeltown 32
