18-year-old woman shot and killed in accidental shooting on Carmel Dr. in Columbus

“Sara was an extremely sweet girl,” said Holtrop’s friend Chloe Smith. “She was loved by a lot of people. She was very outgoing. She was just a super wholesome and beautiful human being that I’m very devastated to know we lost. I feel a load of emotions. I’m definitely infuriated just to know things like this are happening with no sense involved at all. Being irresponsible is not cool, like you could pick up so many different hobbies that are way more fun and way more fulfilling for your life. If you have a gun, you should not be playing with that gun. You should be handling it responsibly.”