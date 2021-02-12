18-year-old woman shot and killed in accidental shooting on Carmel Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old woman.
The Wednesday night shooting claimed the life of Sara Holtrop. Police say the shooting was accidental. She was asleep on a couch in the home of a Carmel Drive resident in Columbus, when she was accidentally shot by 20-year-old Elijah Farral.
“Sara was an extremely sweet girl,” said Holtrop’s friend Chloe Smith. “She was loved by a lot of people. She was very outgoing. She was just a super wholesome and beautiful human being that I’m very devastated to know we lost. I feel a load of emotions. I’m definitely infuriated just to know things like this are happening with no sense involved at all. Being irresponsible is not cool, like you could pick up so many different hobbies that are way more fun and way more fulfilling for your life. If you have a gun, you should not be playing with that gun. You should be handling it responsibly.”
According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Holtrop was pronounced dead at the hospital. Bryan says this is the 10th homicide of the year.
“I’m not predicting, but if it goes at the rate it’s been going, we’ll hit the 50 homicide mark or more. This family was getting ready for her graduation from school. You know it’s just a bad, sad thing,” said Bryan.
Farral appeared in Recorder’s Court Thursday. The case is being handled by Muscogee County Superior Court. Bond is set at $25,000.
