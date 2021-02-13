Auburn University Dance Marathon benefiting children’s hospital at Piedmont Columbus Regional

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn University Dance Marathon virtual event takes place Saturday.
The event is to support the Children’s Hospital at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
The marathon started in 2011 and over the last nine years, has raised $2.9 million for the children’s hospital. It’s the single largest fundraising organization on Auburn’s campus benefiting children where students stay on their feet through dancing, games, and entertainment.
“No matter what the challenges are in this time, especially of COVID-19, we’re still devoted to serving our community and serving our hospital,” said Jonathan Cuff, president of Auburn University Dance Marathon. “The fact that we’re almost on 10 years strong and you know, we’re only getting better each year, just means to the Auburn students.”
The event is from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Student Activities Center on Auburn’s campus. The last day to register for the dance marathon is Saturday.
