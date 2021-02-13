Auburn University hosts annual dance marathon virtually due to pandemic

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University is hosting their annual dance marathon at this moment, but with a twist as they adapt to the pandemic.
This year’s event is virtual and will end at 10 p.m. CST after starting at 10 a.m.
Auburn students along with students from different schools across the country participate in the marathon in support of the Children’s Hospital at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
It has become a staple of the university through the years.
“It’s really unique because college kids can be doing so many other things with our time and it’s special to see other college kids and people all over campus get involved and raise awareness and money for all of the kids,” said Hannah Lovick, Director of AUDM.
Auburn University Dance Marathon has raised over two million dollars since it’s start in 2011.
