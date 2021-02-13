Columbus residents express concerns about recent violent crime in the city

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A recent rash of shootings in Columbus has residents wondering when will enough, be enough.
Many Columbus residents and community leaders think the level of crime in the city needs to be addressed and it’s going to take more than law enforcement and city officials to make a change. District Attorney Mark Jones’ office is ready to crack down on crime in the Chattahoochee Valley.
“I want to just say to the community, be strong,” said Jones. “Don’t let the people who use gun violence in our community terrorize you. And if you want to do this, I will send you an indictment. We’re not going to just sit around and do nothing and wait two years and then witnesses move and we forget about it or whatever happens. No! We’re going to light you up.”
The owner of a business on South Lumpkin Road made his space available for a group to shoot a music video Thursday, but not long after they started, someone showed up and started shooting.
“People just come over here with anything and do whatever they’re going do and flee on back. Control this area. This area needs control,” said business owner Willie Lowe.
”I think there needs to be more stuff, more programs for the youth,” said Lewis Walton, owner of Signature Event Center where the shooting took place Thursday. “There’s no such thing as a bad child. It’s the foundation. If they don’t know, then they don’t know.”
Two local pastors think the blame doesn’t just fall on law enforcement and city officials. They say the community needs to step up by reporting crimes or being witnesses.
“For so long, our African American, black community has always looked outside in terms of other people helping,” said Pastor Johnny H. Flakes, III. “I really think that we have to begin to look at how we can begin to help ourselves. We need to come together and really get the message out that violence against another person in our community is really feeding into self hatred.”
”With the mass violence that we’re having, it has to be some type of intervention with all pastors and religious leaders. Everybody’s going to have to come together,” said Pastor Eddie Florence, of Valley Life Ministries.
The city of Columbus now sits at 12 murders for the year, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.
