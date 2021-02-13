300 COVID-19 vaccinations administered in West Point

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - Despite the fog and rain, sunny smiles were still seen in West Point Friday as pre-registered residents lined up to receive the coronavirus vaccine in their hometown.
“It was so convenient, didn’t even get out of my car, got to listen to my good music while I was in there,” said vaccine recipient Gus Darden.
It was the first time the COVID-19 vaccine traveled to the city of West Point, and citizens said they were thrilled to have such convenience.
“I feel good about being able to come right here locally and get the vaccine without having to travel any distance,” said vaccine recipient Calvin Williams.
That’s why the District 4 Department of Health and the Troup County Health Department are working to bring the vaccine to small town residents.
“We wanted to offer the vaccines to West Point in hopes of reaching those 65 and older that didn’t have transportation,” said Troup County Nurse Manager Leslie Leonard.
Three hundred first-dose vaccines were distributed in a drive-through set up, so residents didn’t have to get out of their vehicles.
“It’s like going to the post office and going home. It doesn’t take long, it’s close to home, it’s not three to six hours in a long line at a big stadium or something. So, we’re very pleased to be in a small town,” said vaccine recipient Marshall Sapp.
West Point Mayor Steve Tramell says he’s pleased with the turnout and hopes for more vaccine opportunities in the city.
“We’re hopeful that your CVS and Walgreens, and Kroger’s and Publix will have the vaccine available to the general public very soon. So, if you didn’t get it here today, hopefully in the near future you can get it there,” said Tramell.
“Taking the vaccine can be scary, but we’ve got people that are working here that are being so nice and respectful, so it makes it so much easier,” said vaccine recipient Mary Patillo.
The City of West Point is hosting another vaccine site March 12 for the pre-registered recipients who came Friday to get their second dose.
