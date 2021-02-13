DA plans to take 2017 Columbus excessive use of force case before grand jury

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Four years later, after losing their son to what a Columbus family claims to be excessive use of police force, they are speaking out with the help of the NAACP.
Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Mark Jones has also announced his involvement and hopes to bring the case of Hector Arreola before a grand jury.
“We can’t just ignore a death in the community because it involves officers,” Jones said.
Jones is referencing the 2017 case involving Hector Arreola who called Columbus police in the early morning hours of February 9 to conduct a welfare check on his mother.
According to police, officers found Arreola outside high on methamphetamine and placed him under arrest for disorderly conduct.
Following a scuffle with police, as can be seen on the bodycam footage obtained by WTVM, Arreola was taken into custody and died less than 24 hours later. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation initially reported his cause of death as methamphetamine toxicity.
Recently, that was amended by the medical examiner to homicide.
“The medical examiner released additional information and showed that the altercation between law enforcement and Mr. Arreola was a contributing factor in his death,” said Columbus NAACP President Wane Hailes.
Jones says that evidence could lead to future indictments for the two officers, Brian Dudley and Mike Aguilar, who placed Arreola under arrest.
“Hector was saying ‘I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe,’ and then by the time they get him up, he is limp. That would indicate he died immediately after the officer’s interaction with him,” Jones said.
Jones says he intends to charge the officers with aggravated assault and murder.
As for Arreola’s father and sister, they say they will not find peace until justice is served.
“The pressure is on this city to hold these officers accountable, said his father,” Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Rodrigo Arreola.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.