Five athletes from two area high school sign scholarships

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Signing ceremonies were held at two local high schools on Friday morning as five more area athletes accepted athletic scholarships from colleges.
Four of the signings happened at Smiths Station High school. Rylan Cowart signed to play football at Faulkner University, Sarah Bruce accepted a scholarship offer to play soccer at Reinhardt, Kylie Pritchett will continue her soccer career at Dalton State, and distance runner Rhiannon Sevier will join the cross country and track teams at Huntingdon.
At Opelika High School, defensive end Tre’Von signed on to play football at Dodge City Community College in Kansas.
