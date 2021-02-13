Friday night prep basketball roundup: Auburn girls, Harris County boys claim titles: Glenwood girls to state finals

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Tigers got off to an 11-4 start and went on to beat the Central Red Devils 56-41 on Friday night to claim the AHSAA 7A-Area 4 girls title. Both teams advance to the state tournament, with the Tigers claiming home court in the first round.
In other area championship games, Eufaula beat Opelika 81-52 to earn the 6A-Area 4 crown, while LaFayette edged Lanett 48-46 to win in 2A-Area 7.
It was a doubleheader at Loachapoka for the 1A-Area 6 titles. The Loachapoka girls beat Notasulga 50-17 while the Notasulga won the boys matchup 81-71.
In AISA play, the Glenwood Lady Gators beat Tuscaloosa Academy 64-51 to earn a spot in the Class AAA title game. They’ll play Clarke Prep for the championship next Wednesday at 12 pm ET in Montgomery. The Lee-Scott boys didn’t fare as well. The Warriors lost their state semifinal matchup to the Pike Patriots 53-37, ending their season.
In Georgia, the Harris County Tigers won the GHSA Region 2-5A title by defeating Whitewater 55-45. Northside lost to Griffin in the third place game, 55-39. On the girls side of the tournament, Northside beat Harris County 58-57 to claim third place. All teams advance to the first round of the state tournament.
In non-tournament play, Spencer wrapped their regular season with an 84-52 win at Carver. Jaylin Sellers led all scorers with 19 points. The Greenwave will be the number one seed for the Region 2-4A boys tournament, which begins next week.
