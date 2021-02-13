LIST: Restaurants in the Chattahoochee Valley participating in Valentine’s Day weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have finally reached the weekend of love for some and the weekend of being single for others. No worries, whatever your situation is, we want to celebrate with you. Whether this weekend means love, friendship or single’s awareness, restaurants have you and your appetites covered.
Below is a list of restaurants participating in Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s Day and Single’s Awareness Day.
Bonefish Grill: The restaurant has limited-time specials through Monday including a filet and lobster pairing.
Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Through Sunday, Carrabba’s has a four-course dinner for two for $50.
Chick-fil-A: For a limited time, get 30-count nuggets, 10-count Chick-n-Minis or six-count chocolate chunk cookies in heart-shaped containers. And before you forget, restaurants are closed on Sunday.
Chili’s Grill & Bar: For Galentine’s Day and Valentine’s Day, Chili’s has a two for $25, which includes an appetizer, two full-sized entrees and a dessert. Through Feb. 28, get the February Margarita of the Month, The Grand Romance margarita for $5.
Hooters: Shred a picture of your ex at participating Hooters’ locations or online at www.hooters.com/ShredYourEx and get 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of 10 wings Sunday. Those who participate online will receive a digital coupon for the deal.
Marco’s Pizza: Get a heart-shaped pizza for $9.99 through Sunday.
Mark’s City Grill: Get your weekend started at Mark’s with Valentine’s Weekend specials! A special Valentine’s Day menu includes an appetizer, an entree and dessert with special V-Day drinks to choose from!
Mellow Mushroom: Get the Shroom Love Box pizza kit at participating locations with the ingredients to make a Mellow Mushroom pepperoni pizza. The kit is available for take out or online orders for $9.95.
O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar: From Friday through Sunday, the chain has a special, limited-time menu including an appetizer and two entrees for $39. There also are Valentine’s Day-themed beverages including The Cupid’s Cocktail, a strawberry margarita for $5.99.
Olive Garden: From Friday through Sunday, the chain has a Valentine’s Dinner for 2 To Go for $35.99 and a Bake at Home Lasagna Bundle that serves four starting at $39.99.
Papa John’s: Heart-shaped pizza is available through Sunday. Order using promo code VALENTINE to get for $11. Get the heart-shaped pizza with a heart-shaped brownie for $16 with promo code BEMINE. The pizza comes uncut.
Pizza Hut: The heart-shaped pizza is made on a hand-tossed crust and served uncut. Prices and participation vary.
PURE Taqueria: Enjoy a Valentine’s Day special on February 14 for dine-in, pick-up or delivery. The special is a dinner for two including an appetizer, two drinks, two entrees and a dessert for $50 in store or $40 online (online does not include drinks). Dining in is a first-come first-serve basis.
Smokey Bones: Get the “Bone Fire Bundle of Love” Friday through Sunday, dine-in only, for $75.
T-Bones Steakhouse: T-Bones in Phenix City is offering Valentine’s Day drink specials, entree specials and appetizers and desserts.
Taco Bell: The fast-food chain’s new $5 “Build Your Own Cravings Box” is now available for digital customers, including rewards members.
The Cannon Brew Pub: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a special pre-fix menu through Feb. 14. Couples can share an appetizer, choose a salad, pick an entree and enjoy a shareable dessert all for $50.
The Cannon Brew Pub: However, if you’re anti-Valentine’s Day and would much rather celebrate the single life, The Cannon has got you covered with a “Single’s Awareness Day” menu. On the pre-fixed menu, you have a NON-shareable appetizer, the choice of a salad, choose an entree and a dessert for one. The single’s menu is $30.
Trevioli Italian Kitchen: Enjoy a Valentine’s Day dinner that includes a shared appetizer, soup or salad, two entrees and a dessert to share. The choices are on a pre-fixed menu. Trevioli also has Valentine’s Day wine selections to choose from as well. Reservations are required and limited.
