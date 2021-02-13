Mercedes Benz of Columbus presents funds raised from heart raffle to American Heart Association

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mercedes Benz of Columbus presented the money raised during its heart raffle last month to the American Heart Association Friday.
The raffle raised $175,000. Raffle tickets were worth $100 and two people won a car while doing a good deed.
“American Heart Association benefits from this type or funding because it helps to continue our mission to make sure everyone has a chance to a longer and healthy life,” said Karen Preston, regional director of the American Heart Association.
The Mercedes Benz of Columbus Heart Raffle has been around for 19 years. More money was raised this year than in previous years.
