Unsettled Weather Pattern Persists

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will keep some rain around in the forecast this weekend. The best shot at some rain will be Saturday morning with a decent coverage of showers around, but the rain coverage decreases throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid-50s for Saturday with cloudy conditions and showers around. By Sunday we will see highs in the mid-to-upper 50s with some showers around in the evening hours. So guys, if you have plans tomorrow night make sure to grab the umbrella so your lady doesn’t get rained on! Temperatures fluctuate next week with highs in the 60s on Monday, 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday, upper-60s on Thursday, and then back into the 50s by Friday. Rain sticks around through Monday with a bit of a break for Tuesday and Wednesday, but Thursday a disturbance will move through bringing more rain and maybe a few storms into the forecast. After that, things calm down and we see some sunshine return to the forecast while highs continue to flip flop between the 50s and 60s.