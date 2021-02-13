UPDATE: LaGrange man arrested for Jan. 17 murder on Wright St.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police have arrested a suspect in the January 17 murder of a man on Wright Street in LaGrange.
On Jan. 17, officers found Deandre Rashad Cotton on the front porch of the residence. Cotton was pronounced dead on the scene as a result of a gunshot to his head. Officers were made aware that a second victim identified as Jamarius Dunlap, who was shot once and was eventually transported via life flight to an Atlanta hospital.
Sanders was found in Woodbury, Ga. and taken into custody for the active warrants. He was transported to the Troup County Jail,
If anyone has any information about this incident, contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.
