Weems honored by Columbus Blue Devils

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Blue Devils added another number to the right field wall on Friday afternoon, formally retiring the number 12 worn by former Devils baseball star Jordan Weems.
Weems was a catcher on the state title teams of 2010 and 2011, one of the key players in the CHS title drives of those seasons.
He was a fourth round draft pick of the Boston Red Sox, who converted him to pitching. Weems signed with the Oakland Athletics as a free agent before the 2020 season, and went on to make his big league debut with the A’s in August.
Weems was obviously overcome with emotion during the presentation when he spoke to the current Blue Devils baseball squad, as he joins older brother Chase, who had his number 8 retired a few years ago.
“I think that’s the real moment that hit me is when now it’s me and my brother up there,” Weems said. “Coming up here and getting to watch these guys, and know that’s what I wanted to when I got older and was old enough to come to high school. It brings back the memories of me and my best friends our here competing, and like I told these guys, the dynasty – we wanted to keep it up and we wanted to win. The best times of my life, honestly. It’s an awesome feeling.”
Weems will report to the A’s spring training camp in Arizona on Saturday, where he will be in the mix to become the teams closer for the 2021 season.
