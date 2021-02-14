LaGrange police investigating early morning stabbing, suspect in custody

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are investigating an early morning domestic dispute involving a stabbing.
Police responded to the 400 block of Harwell Avenue and found Timothy Bumbrey with a stab wound to the left arm.
Investigators say Elease Reed stabbed Bumbrey with a kitchen style knife. Bumbrey was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Reed is in the Troup County Jail for aggravated assault.
Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call LaGrange Police or the Troup County Crime Stoppers.
