Mayor Skip Henderson to hold press conference on surge in violence in community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mayor Skip Henderson is holding a press conference this week to address the surge in violence locally and ways the community can help.
According to a post on Mayor Henderson’s Facebook page, he says the violence is unacceptable and has to stop.
“We spend hundreds of thousands of dollars each year creating opportunities, mentoring, tutoring, providing job skill development for young people,” said Mayor Henderson. “Many young people take advantage of it. Lately, there has been an increase in individuals who choose not to take advantage of those programs and opportunities. Those individuals choose crime and violent acts with no regard for human life.”
The Columbus Police Department has a Gang Analysis Intelligence Unit that uses technology to keep tabs on gangs in the area. Henderson also says that the city has provided funds to help bring in a national program to determine how to help our community cure violence.
“We intend to put more focus on security camera footage and surveillance equipment to help prevent crime and make quicker arrests when any crime occurs in our community,” said Mayor Henderson.
The date of the press conference has not been released yet.
