Roller Coaster Wx This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Buckle up and here we go! A variety of conditions are forecast this upcoming week , anything rom thunderstorms to cold air and back to more storms. Welcome to mid-February! Tonight will remain mainly dry with only an isolated shower possible, any dinner plans are good to go! For Presidents’ Day on Monday, it will start of overcast with moderate to heavy rain in the afternoon, a few t-storms are possible too, but should remain below severe limits, but an isolated severe storm is possible to our south.. Temps will remain on either side of 60 degrees. Tuesday we get a shot of cold air with upper 40s for highs, lows in the upper 20s, will need to bundle up! Next storm arrives Thursday with more thunderstorms, a few may be strong, we will keep you in the loop as more information comes in. Sunshine next weekend! Have a great week!