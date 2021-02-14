Unsettled Weather Pattern Through Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Happy Valentine’s Day! For your V-Day forecast we will see highs in the lower-50s with some showers around through this afternoon mainly. We could see some stray showers still this evening, but the coverage will be pretty low. Nevertheless, grab the umbrella just in case if you have any date night plans and grab a jacket too as temperatures will be in the upper-40s by then. We will keep the weather unsettled through next week before things start to calm down a bit by next weekend. We keep rain around on Monday with highs in the 60s as we warm up some, but by Tuesday we are back into the 50s with some drier conditions persisting through Wednesday. We are tracking a series of fronts that will move through Wednesday night through Friday morning. The first, a warm front moves through Wednesday into Thursday putting our highs in the upper-60s. We will see some rain around on Thursday with storms possible in the mix - we are keeping an eye on this system to see if we could have any stronger storms moving through. Once the rain is through, we have a cold front that will sweep all of that moisture out of the valley Thursday night into Friday and leave us cooler and drier for the end of the week and weekend. Highs go back into the 50s for a few days before returning to the 60s with some sunshine around in the forecast.