Americus police want to know who shot teen

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - About midnight Sunday, February 14, officers of the Americus Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Cherokee Street.
When they arrived, they saw that 15-year-old male was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body and arm area.
The victim was transported by EMS to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for treatment. He was later transported to Macon for further treatment and his condition is unknown at this time.
This is an active investigation and the Americus Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 924-4550 or call 911 at 229-937-9011.
