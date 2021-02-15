2 arrested in Jan. Americus homicide

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were arrested Friday in connection to a January Americus homicide, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
Prelvis McKenzie, 31, of Americus, and Kenyatta Harvey, 30, of Americus, were charged with murder and aggravated assault in connection to the Jan. 3 death of Sammie White, 76. The two were charged Friday, the GBI reported.
Harvey was taken into custody at the Americus Police Department and taken to the Sumter County Law Enforcement Center.
McKenzie was already in jail at the Sumter County Law Enforcement Center on unrelated charges.
“The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Americus Police Department encourages the citizens of Americus and Sumter County to contact law enforcement with any additional information pertaining to this case,” the agency said in a release.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Americus GBI Office at (229) 931-2439, the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677 or by calling (1-800) 597-8477. Tips can also be sent online by clicking here.
