Auburn University Dance Marathon raises more than $370K

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Even though Auburn University’s annual dance marathon had to take place virtually, it did not stop them from raising a ton of money.
The annual event, which took place over the weekend, saw a grand total for $370,048 for the Children’s Hospital at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
The marathon started in 2011 and over the last nine years, has raised $2.9 million for the children’s hospital.
“No matter what the challenges are in this time, especially of COVID-19, we’re still devoted to serving our community and serving our hospital,” said Jonathan Cuff, president of Auburn University Dance Marathon.
“It’s really unique because college kids can be doing so many other things with our time and it’s special to see other college kids and people all over campus get involved and raise awareness and money for all of the kids,” said Hannah Lovick, Director of AUDM.
After the event, organizers said they were “speechless” about the overwhelming support they received.
