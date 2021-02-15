Meriwether Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for police impersonator

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Meriwether County Sheriff Chuck Smith is on the hunt for a man reportedly pretending to be a peace officer and making traffic stops.
Sheriff Smith says his office received two separate reports of a similarly looking man in a similarly looking vehicle conducting traffic stops.
On Feb. 2, a woman reported a black Dodge Charger described as clean with dark tinted windows and possibly black rims, with a blue and red flashing light, pulled in behind her at a driveway in the 5900 block of Whitehouse Pkwy. in Warm Springs.
She reported that a man in khaki pants and a gray t-shirt approached her vehicle and told her there was an issue with her registration. When she told him she had the proper paperwork, he told her he was just giving her a warning before getting back in his car and driving away.
On Feb. 10, a woman reported being pulled over by a similar-looking vehicle on Woodbury Hwy. just outside of Greenville.
She said that a man wearing a black or dark blue jacket with a shield style emblem embroidered on the chest, a tan button down shirt and khaki pants approached her vehicle and told her that she had equipment issues with a trailer she was pulling.
She gave the man her driver’s license before he walked toward the back of the trailer before returning the license and telling her that he was giving her a warning and that she should get the issue fixed immediately. He then got back in his car and drove away.
From both women, a description of the suspect was developed to determine he is between 5′6″ and 5′9″ and approximately 200 pounds with a stocky build, approximately 30 years old, clean shaven with short brown hair. From this description, a sketch was created.
Anyone who recognizes the man in the sketch or with information on these incidents is asked to contact the MCSO at 706-672-6647 or 706-775-8326.
