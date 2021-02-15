Report: UCF hiring Gus Malzahn as head football coach

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Former Auburn University football coach Gus Malzahn is expected to be heading to the University of Central Florida, according to ESPN.
ESPN and multiple other outlets have confirmed that Malzahn will be UCF’s next head football coach.
Malzahn was fired by Auburn in December after finishing 6-4 in the 2020 season.
Malzahn will replace Josh Heupel, who recently left the Knights for the Tennessee job.
In 2017, Malzahn’s Auburn team lost to UCF, 34-27, in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The Knights have established themselves as one of the best group of five programs in the country.
