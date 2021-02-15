Showers & Storms This Afternoon Before a Bitterly Cold Tuesday

Tomorrow and most of Wednesday look dry, though we could see some showers and storms return late Wednesday ahead of another low pressure system bringing another does of wet and stormy weather on Thursday. We’ll keep an eye on the potential for any severe threat then, but for now, the “better ingredients” for any strong storms should stay just to our south. After the late week storm system, we’ll endure another blast of cold air, but with a much more promising dose of sunshine by Friday. Finally, Friday and the weekend look sunny with freezing temperatures each morning, but going from the 40s Friday afternoon back to the 60s by Sunday. The start of next week looks mainly dry and temperatures still trending milder in the 60s.