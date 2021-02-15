Showers & Storms This Afternoon Before a Bitterly Cold Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A complex winter storm system will move into the Southeast today from the Gulf of Mexico, bringing snow and ice to our northwest but rain and thunderstorms later this afternoon to the Chattahoochee Valley. Starting off Monday morning with another round of cloudy skies and areas of fog in addition to some mist and patchy drizzle. After 2-3 PM EST today, a batch of rain and storms will move from west to east across our area, bringing a low end risk of some strong storms across south Alabama and south Georgia.
Any rain will come to an end by 8-9 PM EST tonight, with temperatures drastically dropping in the wake of the rain. By sunrise tomorrow morning, still expect some lingering clouds, but temperatures will be at or below freezing, which coupled with gusty winds, could put feels like temperatures into the teens! So, Tuesday will be a raw day with highs at best in the 40s, but a little more sunshine breaking through later in the afternoon. Temperatures will drop to freezing again on Wednesday morning too, so tend to any cold weather preps the next couple of nights. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon at least will rebound into the upper 50s with upper 60s possible by Thursday.
Tomorrow and most of Wednesday look dry, though we could see some showers and storms return late Wednesday ahead of another low pressure system bringing another does of wet and stormy weather on Thursday. We’ll keep an eye on the potential for any severe threat then, but for now, the “better ingredients” for any strong storms should stay just to our south. After the late week storm system, we’ll endure another blast of cold air, but with a much more promising dose of sunshine by Friday. Finally, Friday and the weekend look sunny with freezing temperatures each morning, but going from the 40s Friday afternoon back to the 60s by Sunday. The start of next week looks mainly dry and temperatures still trending milder in the 60s.
