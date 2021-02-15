Two separate Lee County trials end in guilty verdicts for murder, attempted murder suspects

Two separate Lee County trials end in guilty verdicts for murder, attempted murder suspects
Vantavious Hughley (left) and Charles Waltman (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Jones | February 15, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST - Updated February 15 at 12:09 PM

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Two trials in Lee County wrapped up last week and ended in guilty verdicts for the men accused.

The Lee County District’s Attorney Charles D. Waltman and Vantavious Hughley in separate, unrelated cases and both men have been found guilty on their charges.

Waltman was charged in connection to a July 2018 incident in which he “beat, strangled and terrorized his estranged girlfriend for hours before kidnapping her.”

The woman was able to escape and ran to a nearby Waffle House shouting for someone to call 911. She locked herself in the bathroom and two waitresses called 911. Auburn police found her bleeding on the bathroom floor.

Waltman was convicted of attempted murder, domestic violence strangulation/suffocation and kidnapping. He has not yet been sentenced but is facing a sentence of ten years to life.

Hughley was charged with the July 2017 murder of Shaquille Jones in Opelika.

Testimony during the trial revealed that Hughley tried to take a gun from Jones before shooting him in the chest. Hughley fled the area and stayed on the run for weeks. When law enforcement was able to find him, Hughley jumped from a moving car to avoid being caught.

He was convicted of intentional murder and is facing a potential sentence of up to life in prison due to a “violent past.”

As District Attorney Pro Tem, I could not be prouder of the incredible work these prosecutors and law enforcement officers put into these cases. Most importantly, I am thankful to the Lee County juries for their thoughtful consideration throughout the course of these trials and their willingness to serve during a pandemic. Just because the trials are over doesn’t mean the sadness and grief ends for these victims. We pray for continued healing for all victims and their families.
Jessica Ventiere, District Attorney Pro Tem

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.