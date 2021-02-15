Two separate Lee County trials end in guilty verdicts for murder, attempted murder suspects

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Two trials in Lee County wrapped up last week and ended in guilty verdicts for the men accused.
The Lee County District’s Attorney Charles D. Waltman and Vantavious Hughley in separate, unrelated cases and both men have been found guilty on their charges.
The woman was able to escape and ran to a nearby Waffle House shouting for someone to call 911. She locked herself in the bathroom and two waitresses called 911. Auburn police found her bleeding on the bathroom floor.
Waltman was convicted of attempted murder, domestic violence strangulation/suffocation and kidnapping. He has not yet been sentenced but is facing a sentence of ten years to life.
Testimony during the trial revealed that Hughley tried to take a gun from Jones before shooting him in the chest. Hughley fled the area and stayed on the run for weeks. When law enforcement was able to find him, Hughley jumped from a moving car to avoid being caught.
He was convicted of intentional murder and is facing a potential sentence of up to life in prison due to a “violent past.”
