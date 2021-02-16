Americus PD investigates 4 shooting cases

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Police Department is investigating a series of shooting incidents that occurred between Sunday and Tuesday, Chief Mark Scott said Tuesday.
Just before midnight on Sunday, officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Cherokee where shots had been fired into an apartment. Bullets hit a 15-year-old boy twice. He is currently hospitalized in stable condition, according to Scott.
On Monday, around 11 p.m. officers responded to shots fired at a residence in the 300 block of Bessie Mays Circle. Multiple shots were fired into the apartment, hitting two females, 28 and 20. Both victims were taken to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center where they were treated.
Just after midnight on Tuesday, officers responded to shots fired into a home in the 600 block of Winn Street. Multiple shots were fired into the home, which was occupied at the time, but no one was injured.
About half an hour later, officers responded to shots fired into a residence in the 900 block of Railroad Street. Luckily, Scott said, no one was injured.
Scott said it’s likely all four incidents are related, and the police department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying those responsible for each of these incidents.
Anyone with information can call the anonymous Crime Tip Line at (229) 924-4102 or call and speak to an investigator at (229) 924-3677.
