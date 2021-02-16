Columbus residents alarmed by surge in recent shootings

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus is on track to nearly double the number of shootings compared to this time last year, and residents are fearful for their safety.
“I used to go out to the store at 9 or 10 o’clock, but now I won’t even leave my house unless it’s daylight. Things have changed for the worse here,” said Oakland Park resident Erika Spencer.
There are 13 people dead in the first month and a half into the new year all due to a rash of recent shootings within the Fountain City.
Residents say they fear for their family’s lives over the increase of violent crimes.
“It is not fun as a parent to have to worry about if your child is going to be the next one on the street shot and killed because they are not white,” Victoria Still said.
Pastor Mike Powell of the Asbury United Methodist Church says he is doing all he can to help his community by developing a plan called Let’s Overcome Violent Events (LOVE).
“God placed on my heart that we needed love to overcome this violence,” Powell said. “This violence was an issue back in 2019 and it has only increased since then.”
This plan seeks to evoke change in the community by uniting all of our resources to have a laser focused sight on curing violence.
Pastor Mike Powell Asbury United Methodist Church “It is a comprehensive, holistic, cohesive, and intentional approach by the city, businesses, the faith community, and the community itself,” Powell said.
Powell says he has discussed this plan with Mayor Skip Henderson prior to the pandemic, but has not heard much as far as what is being done.
Spencer says in her opinion, a majority of the crime stems from conflicts at home.
“The youth are totally out of control,” Spencer said. “It starts at home.”
It was announced Monday that the mayor, Sheriff Greg Countryman, and Columbus Chief of Police Freddie Blackmon will be addressing the recent violent crimes Tuesday afternoon in a press conference.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.