Community clothing bank in Columbus working to provide essentials items to those in need

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A community clothing bank in Columbus is working to provide essential items to those in need.
The Love and Kindness Community Clothing Bank is located in the Georgia Training Center at 13th Avenue and 18th Street in Columbus. The clothing bank provides clothing, shoes, and personal hygiene items.
Director Renae Dickerson says the community clothing bank is in need more than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID has taken its toll on everybody financially. It has taken its toll in ways where people need across the board and that’s what we’re trying to do here,” said Dickerson.
Love and Kindness Community Clothing Bank takes appointments and walk-ins on Tuesdays and Fridays with COVID-19 precautions. The bank accepts donations from the community. With recent high demand, it’s hoping to relocate to a larger building.
