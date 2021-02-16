Ga. DPH launches new COVID-19 vaccine dashboard

GEORGIA (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health has launched a new COVID-19 vaccine dashboard on their website, providing a detailed, transparent picture of vaccination administration in Georgia.
The dashboard will update daily at 3 p.m. It includes the following according to DPH:
• Number of vaccine doses that have been administered in Georgia and reported to the Georgia Registry for Immunization Transactions and Services (GRITS), broken out by first and second doses.
• Number of vaccine doses administered by a Georgia provider per 100,000 residents, broken out by first and second doses. • Vaccine doses administered by county and by day.
• Race and ethnicity data of vaccine recipients.
• Total number of vaccine doses that have been shipped to Georgia from the federal government’s allocation for the state.
• The number of Georgia providers that have received vaccines from the federal allocation for Georgia.
• Number of vaccine doses shipped to Georgia providers and the percent of those doses administered.
You can find the COVID-19 vaccine dashboard here.
