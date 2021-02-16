Home for Good receives CARES Act funding to help the homeless community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Home for Good with the United Way is looking to help people experiencing homelessness in the Chattahoochee Valley due to the pandemic.
Pat Frey with Home for Good says they have Emergency Solutions Grant funds available through the CARES Act.
Frey says they’ve seen about a 20 to 25 percent increase in the past year of those on their monthly list they’re working with to provide access to permanent housing.
“There is more than ample funds to meet the needs of our community, but again it all starts with a call to 211,” said Frey. “And we’re really, really, really trying to get the word out to anyone if you’re homeless and needing assistance with homeless service providers or needs to meet the needs of you and your family.”
Frey says another option to reach 211 is filing out an online intake form.
