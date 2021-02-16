Jack Hughston Hospital in Phenix City launches COVID-19 vaccination clinic

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Many people who live in Russell County, Alabama will have easier access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Jack Hughston Hospital is operating a vaccine clinic to administer the Moderna doses.
Currently, the shot is available for residents who are 65 and older. People can stay I their cars while getting the vaccine at the clinic and during the observation period.
Organizers say they received a good response from people wanting to be vaccinated.
“The community has been so appreciative,” said Sylvia Thomas with Jack Hughston Hospital. “It’s actually a great part of our job. I mean, we see people when they’re inside the hospital sick. But to know we’re out here doing something that can keep them from being inside the hospital, and we just want to get more so we can vaccinate as many people as possible.”
People who received a dose of the vaccine Tuesday will receive their second dose in 28 days.
The clinic will operate every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon. Appointments for vaccinations are required.
