Lanett mayor indicted on felony ethics charges, could face jail time if convicted

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Lanett Mayor Kyle McCoy has turned himself in to police on charges filed by the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.
The 56-year-old mayor was arrested on three felony charges of using his official position or office for personal gain. He turned himself in at the Chambers County Jail this morning. His bond was set at $30,000.
Attorney General Steve Marshall’s Special Prosecutions Division presented evidence to a grand jury on Feb. 11 and an indictment was returned the next day.
Following that probable cause hearing, the case was referred to the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.
The charges in Mayor McCoy’s indictment comes from three counts that include:
- using his official position or office to allow a dependent and/or family member to access and use a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe owned by the City of Lanett without a lawful purpose
- using his official position or office to obtain extensions and/or waivers of City of Lanett utility charges involving an amount equal to or a portion of $43,302.32
- using his official position or office to obtain personal purchases made on a City of Lanett account valued at an amount equal to or a portion of $643.84 and/or labor of a personal nature by City of Lanett employees, which was paid for with overtime wages
If convicted, McCoy could face a penalty of two to 20 years and a $30,000 fine for each of the three counts.
The Code of Alabama states that when an officeholder is convicted of a felony, the office is vacated at the time of conviction.
