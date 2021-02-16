Leaders urging Columbus community to come forward to help combat crime

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The district attorney of the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit is speaking out on the rash of recent shootings in Columbus.
District Attorney Mark Jones is urging people who may have any knowledge of these shootings to come forward and tell him about any details that could lead to the arrests of people involved.
“We have to be strong and we have to reject the gun violence,” said Jones. “If you are a witness or you know something, we have to have you. The grand jury stuff is done in secret, so if you want to testify as to what happened, we can arrange that. Just reach out to me and DM me on Facebook or text me. But we have to do something. My biggest thing would be do not let the terror of people who use these guns affect you and cause you fear.”
Jones said witnesses do not have to worry about their safety and coming forward with any information can help the city to get people who are responsible for violent crimes off the street and behind bars.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.