LIST: School closures and delays in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some schools in the Chattahoochee Valley will be closed or have delayed start times Tuesday, Feb. 16.
The altered schedules are a precaution because of possible hazardous conditions due to winter weather.
See the list of closures and delays below:
Harris County School District
Operations and class start times delayed by two hours
Chattahoochee County Schools
Start times delayed by two hours
Columbus Technical College
Opening delayed until 9:30 a.m.
Chambers County Schools
Closed
Eufaula City Schools
School start times delayed until 10 a.m.
Buses will begin pick-up routes at 9 a.m.
Staff should report to work at 9:30 a.m.
