LIST: School closures and delays in the Chattahoochee Valley
By Olivia Gunn | February 15, 2021 at 8:53 PM EST - Updated February 15 at 9:16 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some schools in the Chattahoochee Valley will be closed or have delayed start times Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The altered schedules are a precaution because of possible hazardous conditions due to winter weather.

See the list of closures and delays below:

Georgia

Harris County School District

Operations and class start times delayed by two hours

Chattahoochee County Schools

Start times delayed by two hours

Columbus Technical College

Opening delayed until 9:30 a.m.

East Alabama

Chambers County Schools

Closed

Eufaula City Schools

School start times delayed until 10 a.m.

Buses will begin pick-up routes at 9 a.m.

Staff should report to work at 9:30 a.m.

