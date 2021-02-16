LIVE: Mayor Skip Henderson addressing violent crime in Columbus

LIVE: Mayor Skip Henderson addressing violent crime in Columbus
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson
By Alex Jones | February 16, 2021 at 12:30 PM EST - Updated February 16 at 12:45 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After an abundance of violent crime in the Columbus community over the last few weeks and outcry from the community for city leaders to help put an end to it, Mayor Skip Henderson is holding a press conference.

In the first month and a half of 2021, 13 lives have been lost to homicides in Columbus. Three of those homicides taking place just last week.

Other public safety officials, including Chief of Police Freddie Blackmon, will be joining Henderson for the press conference.

This recent surge in gun violence is unacceptable and has to stop. I talk with Chief Blackmon every day, just as I did...

Posted by Mayor Skip Henderson on Sunday, February 14, 2021

You can watch the full press conference in the video below at 12:30 p.m.

Mayor Skip Henderson Addresses Violent Crime in Columbus

LIVE: Mayor Skip Henderson is address the rash of violent crime in Columbus over the last month and a half. >>> http://bit.ly/2LYKLti

Posted by WTVM News Leader 9 on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.