LIVE: Mayor Skip Henderson addressing violent crime in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After an abundance of violent crime in the Columbus community over the last few weeks and outcry from the community for city leaders to help put an end to it, Mayor Skip Henderson is holding a press conference.
In the first month and a half of 2021, 13 lives have been lost to homicides in Columbus. Three of those homicides taking place just last week.
Other public safety officials, including Chief of Police Freddie Blackmon, will be joining Henderson for the press conference.
You can watch the full press conference in the video below at 12:30 p.m.
