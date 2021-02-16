Suspect sentenced after man assaulted, tied to chair with fire underneath in Opelika

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect has been sentenced since his viral social media video showing an assaulted man tied to a chair with fire underneath in 2019.
The Opelika Police Department was made aware of the video in July 2019. Kendrick Hill of Auburn, Alabama was charged with first-degree kidnapping, attempted assault, and attempting to flee law enforcement.
The Lee County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that Hill is sentenced to 45 years in prison after being found guilty of first-degree kidnapping.
Court testimony and evidence presented at trial showed that Hill pulled the victim off the street, forced him in a car, and drove him to a location in Opelika. The victim was then bound and gagged, and strapped to a chair with a fire lit underneath.
Testimony revealed the incident was due to the victim owing Hill $20.
A witness who saw the video flagged down Opelika police officers and showed them the video. The officers were able to locate the scene and when they arrived, arrived, Hill ran on foot. The victim was recovered and taken to a hospital for treatment. Hill was located and arrested the next day.
