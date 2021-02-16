Tourism recovery efforts underway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The hospitality industry, like most industries in America, was booming before the pandemic.
With less people staying in hotels, it’s impacted more than one business.
Visit Columbus is a marketing arm for the city, overseeing the Convention and Visitors Bureau. The organization runs off of the lodging tax, which is a tax paid for hotel room stays in the city. The numbers from last year have left the tourism industry in a difficult position.
Without a high demand for hotels and convention centers, Peter Bowden, president and CEO of Visit Columbus, says his staff has a plan for recovery.
“The good news is my team, along with working with others, we put together a tourism recovery plan very quickly,” said Bowden. “So, we have begun solving that problem and of course, restarting the hospitality industry, first with the leisure market. We call it TRP, tourism recovery program.”
Bowden says the recovery process begins with Whitewater Rafting. Phase two will be attracting conventions and meetings in the city.
