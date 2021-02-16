Transitioning Out of the Cold; Storms Late Wednesday & Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After some morning snow flurries and highs only in the 30s in most spots this afternoon, we’re trending toward a frigid night tonight with most spots in the low to mid 20s early on Wednesday morning. We will start a warming trend through the afternoon with highs back in the 50s, and look for the highs returning to the 60s by Thursday. Rain and storms, however will make a return to the forecast overnight Wednesday into Thursday. We have an alert day highlighted on Thursday for the potential for some strong to severe storms, mainly south and east of Columbus. We’ll keep an eye on things for you - I’m not sure we have widespread issues, but a few strong ones can’t be ruled out. Beyond that, another shot of cold air will move in for Friday and the first part of the weekend dropping highs in the 40s on Friday with lows in the 20s by early Saturday morning. We’ll warm up into the 50s on Saturday and 60s on Sunday. Look for a few showers by Monday of next week, but a big story will be the warming trend in the forecast next week to go along with mostly dry weather. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 60s in a week!