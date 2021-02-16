Wind Chills in the Teens & Flurries Possible Tuesday Morning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We managed to see some snow flurries overnight across parts of the Chattahoochee Valley, and flurries are still possible before lunchtime today—especially in East Alabama, where some have already set up this morning closer to Montgomery. Though temperatures are well below freezing, in our neck of the woods, any accumulations would likely only result in a dusting of snow before some sunshine manages to break through this afternoon and meagerly warm us up into the upper 30s and low 40s. In the meantime, wind chills will still hang out in the teens over the next few hours as the Arctic air mass settles in across the Southeast. Any chance for wintry precipitation will end this afternoon, but overnight once again temperatures will fall to freezing with many spots well into the 20s. So, remember the 4 P’s again tonight: Pets, Plants, Pipes, and People!