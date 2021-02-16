Wind Chills in the Teens & Flurries Possible Tuesday Morning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We managed to see some snow flurries overnight across parts of the Chattahoochee Valley, and flurries are still possible before lunchtime today—especially in East Alabama, where some have already set up this morning closer to Montgomery. Though temperatures are well below freezing, in our neck of the woods, any accumulations would likely only result in a dusting of snow before some sunshine manages to break through this afternoon and meagerly warm us up into the upper 30s and low 40s. In the meantime, wind chills will still hang out in the teens over the next few hours as the Arctic air mass settles in across the Southeast. Any chance for wintry precipitation will end this afternoon, but overnight once again temperatures will fall to freezing with many spots well into the 20s. So, remember the 4 P’s again tonight: Pets, Plants, Pipes, and People!
More clouds will move back in later on Wednesday and we’ll turn briefly milder ahead of another storm system moving our way Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This next system will bring a chance for some strong to severe storms early Thursday, so make sure to pay close attention to the forecast over the next 48 hours. Once the storms clear out late Thursday, another blast of cold air will arrive on Friday putting temperatures back down in the 30s for Friday morning into the weekend. Highs will struggle to get any warmer than the low 50s on Friday, but rebound closer to 60 by Sunday. Apart from a chance of showers Monday of next week, for Friday and beyond the extended forecast looks dry with milder weather in store next week.
