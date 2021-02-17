Active Short-Term Forecast; Nicer Friday & Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather in the short-term will be quite active with a major snow and ice storm unfolding to our north and west, and severe weather chances mainly down to our south and east. Most of the Chattahoochee Valley will be in a spot where we will just deal with periods of rain tonight, overnight, and through the day on Thursday and into Thursday night too. Several inches of rain are possible, and a flash flood watch is in place for most of our coverage area. The highest risk for anything severe will be south and east of a line from Eufaula to Richland to Americus. I’m not overly impressed with the setup for severe weather, but we will keep an eye on things for you. We will start the process of drying out heading into Friday with skies clearing and temperatures turning colder again. Look for highs in the 40s and 50s with lows in the 20s waking up early Saturday morning. The weekend weather looks fantastic with 50s and 60s for highs and plenty of sunshine. Next week will feature a 20-30% rain coverage on Monday, followed by a big warm-up to get highs back in the mid to upper 60s by the end of the week!