Americus PD wants 2 shooting suspects

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Police Department (APD) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating two suspects in the recent series of shootings in Americus.
APD is investigating a shooting incident that happened about 1:20 Tuesday afternoon in the area of Beale Street in Americus. It happened on a footpath between Bessie Mays Circle and Beale Street. A 20-year-old man was shot once in the leg and is being treated at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.
Christopher Hurley, Jr., 27, is wanted on one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Devonte Jamal Tucker, 26, is wanted on seven counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Anyone with information on either of these suspects can call the anonymous Crime Tip Line at (229) 924-4102, or call and speak to an APD investigator at (229) 924-3677. Anyone who knows where either one of them is should call 911 immediately.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.