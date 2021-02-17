Auburn University collecting items, memories from the pandemic to create an archive

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University is collecting items and memories from the coronavirus pandemic to create an archive called AUnique Time.
The university is working to document files, COVID signs from the university, pictures, videos, masks, and any personal souvenir, like a COVID-19 vaccine band-aid that reflects the years of the pandemic. One submission included a video of the university’s dance marathon.
“You can see all the girls dancing and they’re all wearing their masks and it looks a little strange, you know to be honest with you, from normal times,” said Auburn university archivist Tommy Brown. “But it just kind of goes to show we’re trying to make things happen even during this difficult time.”
Auburn’s Special Collections and Archives are not only taking submissions from university students and faculty. They’re asking all of East Alabama to help them document as much as they can of the pandemic.
To donate physical items, email Tommy Brown at brownt6@auburn.edu to make arrangements for collection. To donate digital items, fill out the online submission form here.
