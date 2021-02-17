Columbus City leaders address recent increase of violent crimes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County sheriff Columbus chief of police announced Tuesday they intend to start not only increasing patrol in troubled hotspots populated with crime, but also incorporate community policing.
Residents say more needs to be done.
“Crime prevention is a community problem, but the community infrastructure has not been invested in,” Dr. Jihad Aleem Hud.
Some people in the community are speaking out about what’s really being done in Muscogee County on the heels of 12 homicides in the last 46 days.
“Going to neighborhoods, knocking on doors introducing themselves,” said Police Chief Freddie Blackmon.
Part of the solution to hopefully resolve some of the violent crimes is having law enforcement gain trust with people living in underserved communities, especially in gang-affiliated neighborhoods.
“We are communicating with the gang community,” said Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman.
Crime Prevention Director Seth Brown says about 75 to 80 percent of the funding goes toward juvenile programs within Muscogee County schools, but now the focus is on a program called “Cure Violence.”
“What you have is retaliatory shootings. These individuals called interrupters come in and try to cut that off. They have a background in drugs and gangs,” Brown said.
Columbus resident Joanne Allan says while this is a good starting point, there needs to be more specifics addressed like focusing on mental health needs.
“I am in fear of my life,” she said. “I am in fear of my son’s life, but at the same time, have we come up with some real concrete solutions?”
Responses on social media show the public has suggestions and want to be included in the discussion.
City Councilor Toyia Tucker for District 4 says she and other councilors are working on that.
“This is the beginning. We did not get in this predicament overnight and we won’t fix it overnight. It will be a process,” Tucker said.
There will be an opportunity for the public to weigh in Saturday at noon at the Canaan Baptist Church. Tucker says it will be the first public safety townhall with the topic being of crime in Columbus. Mayor Skip Henderson, Countryman, and Blackmon will all be in attendance.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.