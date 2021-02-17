COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations down in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County’s numbers are down when it comes to coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
John Atkinson, spokesman for East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) said the reason for these lower numbers are due to more people wearing masks, social distancing, and having fewer gatherings.
“Everything is trending down, the number of cases in the community are going down, cases going through our emergency room are down, and so that leads to fewer hospitalizations, which is very good,” said Atkinson.
Atkinson also said these low numbers may be due to the holiday season being over.
“When you look at the numbers compared to holidays and so forth, I mean it’s very easy to see that a lot of these hospitalizations were the results of holiday gatherings,” said Atkinson.
But spring break is coming up for high school and college students, and Atkinson said he’s concerned.
“In those situations, you’re going to be with your family, with your friends, you’re most likely not going to be wearing a mask or social distancing, and those are concerns,” said Atkinson.
In response to spring break preparations, Becky Brown, Opelika City Schools director of public relations said, “We encourage kids and families to make good choices about where they want to go and like I said to just kind of stay within that family group more than extended groups of friends.”
Lindy White, an Opelika City Schools parent of two elementary school aged kids, said she and her circle or friends are being extra cautious about spring break plans.
“Most people I feel like are making smaller trips and I think too just using common sense - hand sanitizers, wear your mask if you’re going to be in a big group. But I think most people are just sticking with family trips,” said White.
Although coronavirus numbers are down, Atkinson said it’s important to keep yourself and others safe by following COVID-19 guidelines.
